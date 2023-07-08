Arizona Gov. Hobbs gives State of the State address at AWC

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Arizona Western College on Friday to discuss several issues her office is tackling.

During her presentation, organized by the Yuma Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Hobbs highlighted successes for the Yuma area including funding for education, affordable housing and law enforcement.

She spoke to KAWC about her first six months in office following the presentation.

“I think we've taken significant action on a lot of the issues that Arizonans elected me on," Hobbs said. "We're facing a housing crisis, a water crisis, affordability in general and today I talked about some of the significant action we've been able to already take and we're going to continue on those things (including) the Educator Retention Task Force I mentioned to keep teachers in the classroom, long term water solutions so that we can continue our economic growth and development.”

During her speech, Hobbs spoke about illegal migration along the border, especially with the sunset of Title 42 in May.

“Using money from the Border Security Fund we have delivered approximately $30 million for the cities of Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and the Cocopah Indian tribe." the governor said. "This funding will allow these cities to invest in meaningful technological support and ensure that they have the tools that they need to effectively manage the border.”

Hobbs also discussed efforts to expand internet access to rural Arizona residents and the impact that is having on the agricultural industry.

She says such access allows for greater water efficiency to combat the ongoing drought in the Desert Southwest.

