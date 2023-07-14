© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Yuma ’20 Under 40’ for 2023 named

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST
Recipients of the 2023 "20 Under 40" were celebrated at The Kress Ultra Lounge in Yuma on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Recipients of the 2023 "20 Under 40" were celebrated at The Kress Ultra Lounge in Yuma on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Young professionals from throughout Yuma County were honored Thursday as 2023 Rising Stars in the “20 Under 40” honors.

The Yuma Sun and the NexGen Leadership Council, a social group for young professionals, selected the honorees from a group of impressive nominees. They chose young professionals in Yuma County who are under 40 years old and who have shown a commitment to community service and mentorship to others in their respective fields.

The winners were celebrated at The Kress Ultra Lounge. They include educators and staff members from Arizona Western College, attorneys, and community leaders representing organizations including Campesinos Sin Fronteras in Somerton, Visit Yuma and the Arizona Community Foundation.

The 2023 "20 Under 40" winners are:

-Daniela Ayala, professor of biology, Arizona Western College, San Luis campus and director of events for Blazing Desert Comic Con

-Amanda Carbajal, marketing specialist for AEA Federal Credit Union

-Marcus Carney, executive director, Visit Yuma

-Johnnie Ehrlic, Environmental Air Compliance Support, Nicklaus Engineering Inc.

-Kristen Eshaya, president, JV Smith Companies

-Alejandro Figueroa, Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs Director at Yuma County

-Stephanie Francis, Interim Director of Allied Health and Healthcare Programs, AWC

-Sarah Herman, Strategic Content/Social Media Specialist at Arizona Western College, assists with KAWC podcast Siendo Primero

-Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator

-Maria McKivergan, Clinician at Desert Counseling & Recovery Services PLLC

-Ricardo Perez, EVP, Chief Operating Officer at 1st Bank Yuma

-Joseph Ramirez, owner, Companion Home Care

-Araceli Rodriguez, Attorney, Walsma & Rodriguez, P.C.

-Cassandra Ridoloso, owner, Shaggy to Chic Pet Grooming

-Mia Sanchez, interim director, Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center

-Rochelle Sandberg, director, project management, AEA FCU

-Amber Shek, Economic Development Specialist at Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation

-Veronica Shorr, regional director, Arizona Community Foundation

-Laura Torres, youth and family services director, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, Somerton

-Lyndsay Wisenski, marketing specialist at Visit Yuma

The winners will appear in next month’s BIZ Magazine in the Yuma Sun.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content
  • Albert Golding and daughter Liliana of Yuma as Ghostbusters at the Blazing Desert Comic Con at Southwest Jr. High School in San Luis on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
    News
    Blazing Desert Comic Con returns to San Luis
    Victor Calderón
    The Blazing Desert Comic Con returned to Southwest Junior High School in San Luis on Saturday, following a two year hiatus due to COVID.
  • Visit Yuma
  • Siendo Primero/Being First
    Hear from first-generation students at Arizona Western College, which serves Yuma and La Paz counties.This podcast is designed for AWC students to share their stories about being first-generation college students and to encourage others to take this path in higher education.If you're a student who would like to share your story, Sign up here.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIX6q7ajjlA&list=PLgDSL1wucziPEAyfEsp77ILTI6eLKkezV&index=1