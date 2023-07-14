Yuma ’20 Under 40’ for 2023 named

Young professionals from throughout Yuma County were honored Thursday as 2023 Rising Stars in the “20 Under 40” honors.

The Yuma Sun and the NexGen Leadership Council, a social group for young professionals, selected the honorees from a group of impressive nominees. They chose young professionals in Yuma County who are under 40 years old and who have shown a commitment to community service and mentorship to others in their respective fields.

The winners were celebrated at The Kress Ultra Lounge. They include educators and staff members from Arizona Western College, attorneys, and community leaders representing organizations including Campesinos Sin Fronteras in Somerton, Visit Yuma and the Arizona Community Foundation.

The 2023 "20 Under 40" winners are:

-Daniela Ayala, professor of biology, Arizona Western College, San Luis campus and director of events for Blazing Desert Comic Con

-Amanda Carbajal, marketing specialist for AEA Federal Credit Union

-Marcus Carney, executive director, Visit Yuma

-Johnnie Ehrlic, Environmental Air Compliance Support, Nicklaus Engineering Inc.

-Kristen Eshaya, president, JV Smith Companies

-Alejandro Figueroa, Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs Director at Yuma County

-Stephanie Francis, Interim Director of Allied Health and Healthcare Programs, AWC

-Sarah Herman, Strategic Content/Social Media Specialist at Arizona Western College, assists with KAWC podcast Siendo Primero

-Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator

-Maria McKivergan, Clinician at Desert Counseling & Recovery Services PLLC

-Ricardo Perez, EVP, Chief Operating Officer at 1st Bank Yuma

-Joseph Ramirez, owner, Companion Home Care

-Araceli Rodriguez, Attorney, Walsma & Rodriguez, P.C.

-Cassandra Ridoloso, owner, Shaggy to Chic Pet Grooming

-Mia Sanchez, interim director, Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center

-Rochelle Sandberg, director, project management, AEA FCU

-Amber Shek, Economic Development Specialist at Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation

-Veronica Shorr, regional director, Arizona Community Foundation

-Laura Torres, youth and family services director, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, Somerton

-Lyndsay Wisenski, marketing specialist at Visit Yuma

The winners will appear in next month’s BIZ Magazine in the Yuma Sun.