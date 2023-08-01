7th degree Yuma black-belt to begin judo and jujitsu classes for youngsters

Joe Murek, a former marine and 7th degree black belt who teaches Judo and Jujitsu, recently visited the KAWC studios to talk about the next series of classes he will teach in Yuma, beginning at the end of August.

The classes will be conducted at Woodard Junior High.

Here is his conversation with KAWC’s Chris McDaniel.

Chris

“I'm here with Joe Murek, and you have been teaching jujitsu for decades, if I remember correctly? Tell me about what you do.”

Joe

“Well, we teach judo and jujitsu, OK? And the classes are held at Woodard Junior High School, and they'll start August 22nd, and it's Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:00 to 8:30. There's an advanced and a beginning class. There are two credits each, and if you're a a middle school or high school student, I believe, the college only charges $50.00 for that class. So, if you look in the Yuma area, or anywhere, for that price, there's no martial arts class that can equal that, as well as getting a national promotion. If you're part of the United States Judo association.”

Chris

“Now, the two credits – is that for college or how does that apply?

Joe

“Yes, there's 2 credits for college if they're a high school student, not middle school, but a high school student.”

Chris

If I remember correctly, you're kind of a master. You’ve got a black belt, is that correct?”

Joe

"Well, yeah, I've been in judo for 45 years. I got my black belt in Japan, when I was stationed as a Marine in the 70s. I recently got promoted, a couple of years ago, to 7th degree. And I also referee. I was a national referee for judo, and I still referee regionally. And, I have a lot of students I'm training to referee, and also help me teach the class.”

Chris

“Now, you learned in Japan. if I recall correctly, back in the 60s and 70s, at least as far as Kung Fu was concerned, there was a push not to train Westerners in that art? Did you ever experience anything like that in Japan?

Joe

“Well, when I was over in Japan. I was on the Marine base … and the Sensei … He was an 8th degree black belt. He taught a lot of Marines, and he taught a lot of military people and civilians. There was no animosity or anything like that. But if you didn't have a Japanese sensei, there's no way you would get your black belt in Japan. No way.”

“So, I was very fortunate, because I studied with him for three years... But of course, when you're in the military, you rotate every three years. So, I had to rotate back and guess what? I never got a chance to go back to to that place. But I did get back to Okinawa, where I did practice and continue, but I never really got back to my old sensei, once I left there in the 1975.

Chris

“What happened to him? Is he still alive?”

Joe

“He passed away and he finally got his promotion. And, he taught a lot of Westerners. He taught a lot of Marine champions. He taught a lot of American National champions. So, he was a very open Japanese person as compared to say, the local population.”

Chris

“Now, a judo and jujitsu, what's the difference between both?”

Joe

“Judo involves throwing and mat work, and it involves self-defense techniques. Whereas jujitsu, the Japanese jujitsu, is more hand techniques. OK, Brazilian jujitsu is a little different. It involves all mat work. And that's why I kind of like judo because it involves standing [and] mat work both.”

“You know what I mean? It's more versatile, and it's better for self-defense. Is an attacker is going ... to say, ‘oh, come on down, let's go to the mat.’ Andyou know, it's that doesn't work in real life. He's going to attack you standing up. So, Judo is a stand-up sport.

Chris

“Have you ever had to use either of these disciplines in the real world?”

Joe

“One time overseas I did, but it was a situation where the person was drunk, and tried to attack me from behind, and he mistook me for somebody else. And then I had to defend myself.”

Chris

“And that's the whole point of this. When you train these students, it's not to go out and to pick fights? it's purely defense?”

Joe

“No, no, no, no. No, it's purely defence and you'll find most of the people who know martial arts and are high up in the martial arts, they will walk away from a fight because no one wins in a fight. If anything, it'll train you to be more cognizant of your environment and have more confidence.”

“An attacker. Wants to attack a weak person who … isn't aware of his environment, but if you're aware of your environment, and you look that person straight in the eye, they're gonna say, ‘hey, wait a minute. Do I want to mess with this person?’”

Chris

“You have been teaching for many years. What keeps you coming back and teaching new generations, and what is the joy that you get out of it.”

Joe

“Well, the joy I get out of it is it stimulates me when I see a young student starting out, I see myself as him. And it just kind of motivates me. I don't know, I can't explain it. It's just motivating. It's just something that if you stay in it for a long time, it becomes part of you. I don't know how to explain that.”

Chris

“You can't imagine life without either of these disciplines?”

Joe

“Right. Right. Right. I'm. I'm 76 years old right now, and I still practice. Most of the people my age, they're not on the mat.”

Chris

"Do you think that this keeps you limber and young physically?”

Joe

“Well, I think so because most of the people that I know are are not doing what I'm doing. I mean, you know, they're not. They're probably in the rocking chair somewhere.”

Chris

“So that said, a lot of people have retired by the time that [they are your age]?”

Joe

“Oh yeah, a lot of my students [are] retired. "

Chris

“But you keep doing it. It must be a passion?”

Joe

“Well, it is a passion. I love it. It's just something that I just like. I don't know how to explain it."

"Why should parents who are listening to this, or the students, talk to their parents about signing up for these classes?

Joe

“Well, I think #1, like I said, it instills confidence. It instills a way of of self-discipline. And. If the kid comes in and practices this, or learns this, he's [not] wanting to get into a fight. You know what I mean? Because, he expends all his energy in the Dojo, and, you know, all his anxieties....”

Chris

"Very good. Was there anything else you want to add?”

Joe

"I hope that a lot of the people will sign up, because we're the only judo class in Yuma that offers a national promotion through the United States Judo Association.”

“And I've had students with me that started as white belts. Like Doctor Kaba, your ear, nose, and throat doctor. He was with me for six years. He had a PhD. He doesn't have to take this class. Why did he take it? He likes judo. He was a wrestler in college. He likes judo. S,o he stayed six years, and he made his second-degree black belt. People can get promoted all the way up. I'm a 7th degree. I can recommend up to 5th degree.”

Chris

“So what is 7th degree as far as standing? That's pretty high up, right?

Joe

“OK, there's ten grades of black Belt. And as the higher you get, the harder it gets to get to be promoted. And most of the guys that are that age are probably in their 80s and 90s or whatever. So there's very few. That door gets smaller and smaller...

Chris

"Do you have any plans to pursue the 8th degree?”

Joe

“Yeah, if I live that long. Yeah, because the time and grade is a lot. It's a lot of time in grade. I might be eligible when I'm 80 years old, maybe.”

Chris

“So this is a lifetime discipline?”

Joe

“It's a lifetime. The Japanese see this as a lifetime discipline. They start as little kids. All the way up. That's why they're Olympic champions. That's why they get gold medals in the Olympics. OK, that's one of the reasons.”

Chris

“Now these two disciplines, they're both close contact sports. It's not like boxing?”

Joe

“No, there's no striking techniques in this. No, no. It's all arm locks, chokes, pins. There's no striking, no.”

Chris

“Again, it's designed purely for defense?”

Joe

“Right. And people can progress as fast as they want. I mean, I don't make people. There's no pressure involved. I mean, you know, you go as fast as you want. You want to take the class ,and take it next semester. That's fine. If you see most of my students, they're all repeat students. They keep coming back. They don't care about the credit. What they want [is] to learn judo. That's what they want to learn.”

Chris

“Well, very good. Well, let's end there.”

Joe

“OK. If they have any questions, can I get my phone number on the on the [air]?

Chris

“Yeah, go ahead.”

Joe

Yeah, my phone number is area code 928-627-4556. Feel free to call me at any time if you have any questions whatsoever.”

Chris

“Sounds good. Well, thank you for your time.”

Joe

“OK. Thank you.”