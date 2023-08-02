Sen. Sinema in Yuma talks impact of border on first responders, other federal funding for region

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was in Yuma on Wednesday to meet separately with local first responders on how they are being impacted by the steady numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and business leaders about federal funding for Yuma and economic opportunities for the region.

Sen. Sinema first met with area elected officials and law enforcement officers at Yuma City Hall about how migrant services remain busy despite lower numbers than in recent months amid a period of extreme heat.

Sinema said it is wrong that communities including New York City and Chicago take away some funding for migrant services from communities including Somerton, San Luis and Yuma that are the first step in processing migrants who cross illegally.

“When we fight hard to get some level of relief funding to just fairly compensate border communities for the work they're doing to address the federal government's failure to solve this problem... is very frustrating," she said.

Sinema then met with community leaders at the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation. She met with officials from

Arizona Western College, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and a broadband group.

Stay tuned to KAWC and kawc.org for more from Sen. Sinema's latest Yuma visit.

