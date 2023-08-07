First day of classes goes smoothly at long-awaited Somerton High School

After years of construction and decades of community dreams and school district requests for funding, Somerton High School held its first day of classes last week.

Thursday went off without any real hiccups. What helped, besides well-prepared faculty and staff members, was that Somerton High opened with only 350 first year (freshmen) students.

Another grade level of students will be added in each school year until 2026 when all four grade levels (9-12) will be offered.

Somerton HS students, principal Lucky Arvizo and staff members all say they are glad the south Yuma County city finally has its own high school. Most Somerton students in grade levels 10-12 attend Kofa High School.

All photos by Victor Calderón/KAWC Students roam the hallway at the newly opened Somerton High School on the first day of classes on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

KAWC Principal Lucky Arvizo assists an unidentified student at the newly opened Somerton High School on the first day of classes on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

