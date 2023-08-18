© 2023 KAWC
Gov. Hobbs appoints two from Yuma County to Arizona-Mexico Commission Board of Directors

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST

Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed two Yuma County leaders to the board of directors for the Arizona-Mexico Commission.

Gov. Hobbs on Thursday announced Julie Engel, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, and Buna George, executive director for the Greater Yuma Port Authority were among more than two dozen appointees to the commission.

Hobbs said her administration is working closely with Sonoran counterparts to advance cross-border initiatives. She also announced that the commission’s first Binational Plenary in more than four years will take place in the fall.

There are more women in the current group of appointees than have ever served previously.

Applications are still accepted on a rolling basis for those interested in applying, as additional appointments may be made. Visit bc.azgovernor.gov to fill out an application.

Victor Calderón
