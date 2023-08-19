© 2023 KAWC
Sens. Sinema, Kelly say U.S. migrant program not doing enough for border communities like those in Arizona

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, right, speaks with officials from the Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Regional Medical Center at RCBH in Somerton on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. On the left is RCBH President and CEO Amanda Aguirre.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, right, speaks with officials from the Regional Center for Border Health and Yuma Regional Medical Center at RCBH in Somerton on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. On the left is RCBH President and CEO Amanda Aguirre.

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly say a U.S. immigration program does not do enough to support border communities, including those in Yuma County and Arizona.

Sen. Sinema announced Friday that she and Sen. Kelly sent a letter requesting that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection ensure the Shelter and Services Program sufficiently funds Arizona communities.

Sinema visited Yuma Aug. 2 and heard from police and fire leaders from Yuma, Somerton and San Luis on how they are looking for federal money to reimburse them for the migrant care they continue to provide.

The senator said she has secured more than $1 billion for migrant services through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and the SSP. She said the funding helps non-profits and communities on the frontlines of the border and immigration crisis provide assistance to migrants – helping keep families safe and ensuring migrants are treated fairly and humanely.

Sinema said it is wrong that communities including New York City and Chicago take away some funding for migrant services from communities including Somerton, San Luis and Yuma that are the first step in processing migrants who cross illegally.

“When we fight hard to get some level of relief funding to just fairly compensate border communities for the work they're doing to address the federal government's failure to solve this problem... is very frustrating," she said.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
