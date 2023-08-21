Hilary a Bust in Yuma County

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA – Originally forecast to bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the Yuma area over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Hillary only sprinkled about 0.11 inches of rain onto the National Weather Service Station at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

The most rain recorded in Yuma County was at Yuma Proving Ground, which received about 0.7 inches of rain.

Most of the precipitation landed further west, where Imperial and San Diego Counties experienced the bulk of the rainfall, and subsequent flash-flooding.

The heaviest rainfall in central Imperial County was recorded as 1.08 inches at Naval Air Facility El Centro.

Yuma did get a good blast from winds emanating from the storm, which made landfall in Baja California on Sunday.

Wind gusts up to 69 mph were recorded Sunday at MCAS Yuma, dropping to about 56 mph near the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge.

No serious injuries or damage caused by the weather system to infrastructure within Yuma County has been reported, although there were several power outages reported through Monday.

The storm did provide a brief respite from the summer heat over the weekend, with daytime high temperatures dropping into the mid-80s to low 90s.

Daytime highs in Yuma are expected to remain below 100 degrees, until midday on Wednesday, and are forecast to hit 108 by Friday.

Chris can be reached at 928-317-6077.

