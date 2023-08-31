State Schools Chief, Tom Horne, Defends Stance on English Language Instruction Model

BY CHRIS McDANIEL AND VICTOR CALDERON

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — State Schools Chief, Tom Horne, was at Arizona Western College this week.

He was here to attend the regular monthly meeting of the State Board of Education.

During his visit, several members of the community lambasted Horne over his stance on enforcing the state’s voter-approved, English language instruction model.

The law mandates that all students be taught in English, no matter their primary language.

He spoke with KAWC’s Chris McDaniel, following the conclusion of his meetings on Tuesday...

