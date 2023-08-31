© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State Schools Chief, Tom Horne, Defends Stance on English Language Instruction Model

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST
State Schools Chief, Tom Horne (at left) was at Arizona Western College, this week. He was here to attend the regular monthly meeting, of the State Board of Education. Seen at right is Dr. Daniel Corr, President of AWC.
KAWC PHOTO BY VICTOR CALDERON
State Schools Chief, Tom Horne (at left) was at Arizona Western College this week. He was here to attend the regular monthly meeting of the State Board of Education. Seen at right is Dr. Daniel Corr, President of AWC.

BY CHRIS McDANIEL AND VICTOR CALDERON
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — State Schools Chief, Tom Horne, was at Arizona Western College this week.

He was here to attend the regular monthly meeting of the State Board of Education.

During his visit, several members of the community lambasted Horne over his stance on enforcing the state’s voter-approved, English language instruction model.

The law mandates that all students be taught in English, no matter their primary language.

He spoke with KAWC’s Chris McDaniel, following the conclusion of his meetings on Tuesday...

Chris can be reached at 928-317-6077.

News
Chris McDaniel
See stories by Chris McDaniel