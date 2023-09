This Saturday, the Yuma Arts Center hosts Yuma Rocks 2023.

There will be five local bands performing on the Historic Yuma Theatre Stage including Krooktone Classics, Bluefire Revival, Val Chillmore, Rock of Ages and Moni & the Fups!.

KAWC/KOFA's Dave Riek had a chance to talk with members of Rock of Ages, Val Chillmore and Moni & the Fups! in our studios to learn about the music they will be bringing to Yuma Rocks 2023.

KAWC Members of the band Vall Chillmore and KAWC/KOFA's Dave Riek.