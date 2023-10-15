© 2023 KAWC
San Luis appoints acting police chief

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST
San Luis has a new acting police chief.

City officials announced late last week that following an executive session on Wednesday, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and city councilmembers appointed Nigel Reynoso to the position.

Chief Reynoso began his law enforcement career with the San Luis Police Department in 2005, officials said. Before Reynoso joined the SLPD, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

Acting Chief Reynoso is a graduate of Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and has received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix, San Luis officials said. He also graduated from the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) Leadership Program.

Reynoso also currently serves as the Administrative Lieutenant of the SLPD Administration Division.

In a released statement, Mayor Riedel said the city will conduct a “community-driven and nationwide search for a Chief of Police.”

Miguel Alvarez had previously served as interim San Luis police chief.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
