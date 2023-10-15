San Luis appoints acting police chief

San Luis has a new acting police chief.

City officials announced late last week that following an executive session on Wednesday, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and city councilmembers appointed Nigel Reynoso to the position.

Chief Reynoso began his law enforcement career with the San Luis Police Department in 2005, officials said. Before Reynoso joined the SLPD, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

Acting Chief Reynoso is a graduate of Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and has received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix, San Luis officials said. He also graduated from the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) Leadership Program.

Reynoso also currently serves as the Administrative Lieutenant of the SLPD Administration Division.

In a released statement, Mayor Riedel said the city will conduct a “community-driven and nationwide search for a Chief of Police.”

Miguel Alvarez had previously served as interim San Luis police chief.