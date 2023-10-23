© 2023 KAWC
Two Border Patrol agents injured in vehicle collision at Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST
Damage is visible including an overturned vehicle and a smashed awning at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 east of Yuma after a vehicle collision Saturday evening.
twitter.com/BPUnion
Two U.S. Border Patrol agents were among eight people injured when a motorist crashed into the checkpoint on Interstate 8 east of Yuma this past weekend.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves told KAWC that at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, a motorist driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck was speeding towards the checkpoint and rear ended a stationary Chevrolet Cruze sedan that was waiting in line at the checkpoint.

Graves said the motorist in the F-150 then struck crash barriers, booths with agents in them and a Chevrolet Malibu sedan. The truck came to rest on the driver's side and one passenger was partially ejected, he said.

Five people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and three others, including two Border Patrol Agents, were taken to Phoenix-area trauma centers for medical attention, Graves said. The two agents are currently listed in critical condition. The partially-ejected passenger from the F-150 is listed in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Graves said the driver is not believed to have been impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a post on X/Twitter on Sunday, officials with the Border Patrol Union/National Border Patrol Council said "Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening. We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation."

The Yuma Police Department in a post on their Facebook page said "Our thoughts and prayers are with the two Border Patrol agents from the 1-8 Telegraph Pass checkpoint incident, their families, and the Yuma Sector Border Patrol."

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for any further updates as they become available.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
