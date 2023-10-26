© 2023 KAWC
Legends of Havasu Launches: Features Powerboat and Off-Road Racing in Lake Havasu City

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST
PHOTO COURTESY LEGENDS OF HAVASU
LAKE HAVASU CITY -- The inaugural Legends of Havasu boating and off-road racing event has leapt across the starting line and will continue through Sunday.

The four-day event features an offroad National Championship Race around a 35-mile course. This and other land racing events take place at the Standard Wash Off Highway Vehicle area, located about 10 minutes southeast of Lake Havasu City.

Formula 1 Powerboat racing will take place on the nearby waterways.

The event also features a World Bull Riding Championship, Outlaw Sand Drags, pool parties, and musical performances by Flo Rida and Bret Michaels.

Christina Davidson, a spokesperson for Legends of Havasu, spoke with KAWC over the phone on Wednesday to discuss the festivities.

For more information, visit https://www.ultra4usa.com/legends-of-the-fall

