A 'Spooktacular' Time during 2023 MCAS Yuma Trunk-or-Treat

The kids of military families at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, got a head start on Halloween last Friday gathering together on the parade grounds to show off their costumes, get to know new friends and to eat lots and lot of candy.

KAWC News attended the 9th annual Trunk-or-Treat event and spoke to Ana Zolorzano , Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Deputy Marketing Director, about the "spooktacular" gathering.

She estimated about 2,000 to 3,000 people with family members serving on base attended the event.

The festivities included free candy from creatively decorated trunks and booths, fun carnival games, a bounce house, and monster mash dances.

Gunnery Sergeant Mitch Southward, MCCS Operations Chief, said he looks forward to the event each year, adding it is an opportunity to bring his kids together with the other families on base, and to foster a sense of community.

Mitch's daughter, Madilyn, spent the event hanging out with her friends. She said the gathering was a great way to connect with other people.

