Wellton Pioneer Museum Opening for Winter Season on Saturday

WELLTON — The Welton Pioneer Museum, on Saturday, will reopen to the public after being closed during the summer months.

Shirley Reynolds, the Museum Director, and her staff, have spent the last few weeks dusting off the old relics and getting the grounds ready to receive the public.

The museum includes hundreds of exhibits illustrating how Wellton grew from an ancient and very active center of Native American culture, into the small farming community it is today.

KAWC news recently visited Shirley at the museum to learn more.

The museum is located at 10402 Fresno Street, in Wellton.

It is open from 1 to 3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday Through March.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

For More information, call 406-761-6983 or visit www.wmfaha.com/pioneer-museum

Chris McDaniel can be reached at 928-317-6077, or christopher.mcdaniel@kawc.org

