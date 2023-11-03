Latest Republican border tour coming to Yuma this weekend

Another group of Republicans from other states will be in Yuma this weekend to visit the border and meet with the Yuma County sheriff, a former Yuma Sector Border Patrol chief and leaders from Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Yuma County officials announced that Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines will host the delegation today and Saturday in Yuma. In a press release, county officials said the gathering "aims to foster direct dialogue between attendees and local representatives, illuminating the impact of the border situation on the community."

KAWC only received the group's schedule for Saturday. They will get a tour of YRMC, which has provided care to migrants. After the tour, they will hear from Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Chris Clem, a former Yuma Sector chief patrol agent.

The group will then go out to the border, which has seen a drop in the numbers of migrants over the summer compared to previous months.

Scheduled to attend the Yuma visit are

-U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

-Chad Wolf, a former Acting Homeland Security Secretary in the previous administration who visited Yuma in January 2020

-Pinal County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for the U.S. Senate

-Linda McMahon, a former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and co-founder and former chief executive officer of WWE with her husband Vince McMahon

-Morgan Ortagus, a former U.S. State Department spokesperson and founder of POLARIS National Security, a non-profit organization that is listed as one of the visit's organizers along with the America First Policy Institute and The Bastion Institute

-U.S. Senate candidates Sam Brown of Nevada and Hung Cao of Virginia

-Congressional candidates Alison Esposito of New York, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Kevin Lincoln (currently the mayor of Stockton, Calif.), Rob Mercuri of Pennsylvania, Joe McGraw of Illinois, Prasanth Reddy of Kansas, Craig Riedel of Ohio and Joe Teirab of Minnesota