28 farmworkers injured after bus slid into embankment in eastern Yuma County

More than two dozen farmworkers were injured Monday morning when the driver of a bus they were riding in lost control of the bus and slid into an embankment in eastern Yuma County.

Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:39 a.m., they received a report of a single commercial vehicle collision in the area of South Avenue 37E and East County 4th Street near Roll.

Officials said the initial investigation revealed that the agriculture labor bus with 34 people on board was traveling on a field road when, for unknown reasons, the driver caused the bus to roll over and land on its side.

YCSO said several agencies responded to the incident, including Tri-Valley Ambulance, Rural Metro, Yuma Police Department, Somerton Fire Department, San Luis Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to assist with multiple passenger injuries and transport them for medical treatment to Yuma area hospitals.

There were about 28 people who were transported for non-life threatening injuries. Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today said that about 21 people were treated at YRMC’s Emergency Department for mostly minor injuries sustained in the accident.

YRMC officials said all patients are in “good” condition. Per HIPAA guidelines, “good” condition is defined as ‘vital signs are stable and within normal limits. Patients are conscious and comfortable. Indicators are excellent.’

The Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.