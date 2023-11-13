'Shark Tank' event at YRMC Provides Funding for Three Improvement Projects

YUMA – New improvements will be made at Yuma Regional Medical Center following a series of proposals made last week during a “Shark Tank” style competition by hospital employees.

On Wednesday, the five teams appeared before a “Shark” judging panel, comprised of Foundation of YRMC Board members, to pitch their ideas.

Three of the five projects presented were funded by the Sharks.

The other two projects were asked to schedule follow-up meetings with the Sharks for further review. During those meetings, the Sharks will discuss additional ideas and enhancements for the projects, as well as further ways they can impact patient care.

The three funded projects are “Tiny Moments that Matter,” “Pediatric Friendly Echocardiogram Procedure Room,” and “Virtual Reality in the ICU.”

Tiny Moments that Matter will renovate the parents' room in the YRMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Project organizers, Carol Smith – a nurse practitioner and educator for the YRMC NICU, and Alexis Liggett – a former patient who utilized the room during her stay, say the improvements will provide parents, who are going through a difficult time, with a comfortable place to rest, while also giving them a private room for educational conversations with caregivers.

Liggett says the proposal is near and dear to her heart.

After giving birth to her son, she and her husband learned their newborn was suffering from severe complications. Their attending physician told them the baby boy would likely live for only two years.

The Pediatric Friendly Echocardiogram Procedure Room project – presented by Isabelle Findly and Ignacio Sanchez – will update televisions for pediatric patients getting EKG exams. EGK exams require patients to be still during the entire procedure.

Currently, the rooms are still equipped with 1990s era CRT televisions and VCRs.

The new technology installed in the room would be used to help keep pediatric patients calm during the procedure, acting as a distraction during the lengthy exam.

The Virtual Reality in the ICU project, presented by Doctors Kameel Kassab and Preeti Chandra, will provide virtual reality goggles for adult patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

The doctors say that studies indicate the virtual reality goggles help improve mental well-being, and provide small steps towards physical rehabilitation for immobile patients in the ICU through the use of attached handheld components.

The projects selected for further review include “Comfort Care Baskets” and a “Trial Comprehensive Diabetes Management” program.

The basket project would provide patients and families with teddy bears, blankets, nonperishable food, and other comfort items, during end-of-life care.

The Trial Comprehensive Diabetes Management program would provide funding for an app that will allow patients better manage their diabetes. The app sends push notifications about cooking tips, educational content, and current blood sugar levels.

