It's beginning to look a lot like Irish Christmas in Yuma

Returning to Yuma for a third year, the hugely popular holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance, and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the long-running show features top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

KAWC/KOFA Border Radio general manager Dave Riek interviewed Mac Diarmada about the annual show at the Yuma Theatre this Sunday.