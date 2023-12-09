© 2023 KAWC
It's beginning to look a lot like Irish Christmas in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST
Irish Christmas in America will be at the Yuma Theatre on Sunday.
Irish Christmas in America will be at the Yuma Theatre on Sunday.

Returning to Yuma for a third year, the hugely popular holiday show “Irish Christmas in America” brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance, and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the long-running show features top Irish music, song, and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

KAWC/KOFA Border Radio general manager Dave Riek interviewed Mac Diarmada about the annual show at the Yuma Theatre this Sunday.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
