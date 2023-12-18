African Children’s Choir Will Bring Sounds of Eastern Africa to Yuma

BY Chris McDaniel

KAWC News

YUMA – The African Children’s Choir will perform in Yuma at 7 p.m. December 20th at the Foothills Southern Baptist Church, 13148 E. 40th Street.

This is part of their 2023 tour.

The choir is composed of about 20 African children, aged about 8 to 12 years old – who hail from Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

All the members come from vulnerable backgrounds and have faced hardship and lack of education.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” says Tina Sipp, Choir Manager for the African Children’s Choir. “These concerts provide hope and encouragement, not just to our audiences, but to the children whose lives are forever changed by their experiences with the Choir.”

KAWC News recently spoke to Jim Luzze, a native of Uganda, about the upcoming program. He now volunteers with the choir as an adult, and was a member as a kid back in the late 1990s as part of Choir Number 16.

The choir is part of a larger international Christian organization called Music for Life, which provides thousands of impoverished children throughout Africa with the education, discipleship, and leadership skills .

For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com