Former Arizona state Rep. Gerae Peten has passed away

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST
Then-State Rep. Geraldine "Gerae" Peten visited the KAWC studios in August 2018.
KAWC file photo
Former Arizona state Rep. Geraldine "Gerae" Peten has passed away, state Democratic Party leaders have announced. She was 75.

Arizona House Democrats shared a post on Facebook "Heartbroken to share that former Representative Gerae Peten has passed away."

Peten served in Legislative District 4, which included northwest Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis.

Arizona state Representative Dr. Gerae Peten, right, speaks during a legislative town hall at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. State Rep. Charlene Fernandez and State Sen. Lisa Otondo are also shown.
Victor Calderón/KAWC file photo
According to state party leaders, she was a former school principal on the Navajo Nation and longtime education consultant living in Goodyear. Peten was appointed to the House in 2017 and served until 2021.

Officials said Peten also founded the West Valley NAACP and held a doctorate in education.

Born in Durham, North Carolina, she is survived by two sons and 10 grandchildren.

"Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," the AZ House Dems post read.
Victor Calderón
