Parker Dam Road work may cause traffic delays

By KAWC Staff

Motorists in the Parker area should make note of some upcoming road work and plan accordingly in the event of traffic delays.

Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation announced this week that upcoming repairs beginning Friday on Parker Dam Road on the California side near Parker could cause brief traffic delays.

During construction, traffic may be limited to one-lane and drivers may experience intermittent delays from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. MT.

Officials say that while construction is going on, local police, fire and emergency medical services will have priority passage throughout the rehabilitation project area.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling on Parker Dam Road during this period and anticipate up to 30-minute traffic delays.

Construction activities including paving and roadbed rehabilitation will be in parking lots near the dam and generally take place when gates are closed, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Road construction crews may also work during the day, requiring single lane traffic control.

Officials say the project is expected to finish in late March.