Somerton Middle School teacher charged with aggravated assault on a minor

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 31, 2024 at 11:26 PM MST
Mark Nee Odartey Mills
Yuma County Detention Center
Mark Nee Odartey Mills

A former Somerton Middle School teacher has been charged with aggravated assault on a minor.

Somerton School District #11 officials reported that the district was made aware of an incident involving a teacher on campus Tuesday afternoon. The teacher, who was not identified by the district, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Yuma County Detention Center records show Mark Nee Odartey Mills, 51, was booked on Tuesday evening. Mills is charged with aggravated assault on a minor.

In a released statement, Somerton school district officials said "we value the safety of our staff and students and took proper measures, allowing the proper authorities to conduct their investigation."

District officials said Somerton Police officers transported the teacher to the detention center.

No further details on the incident were released.
Victor Calderón
