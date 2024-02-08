San Luis names Angelica Roldan parks and recreation director

San Luis, Ariz. has a new parks and rec leader.

City officials announced this week that Angelica Roldan has been selected as Director of Parks and Recreation. Roldan is a South Yuma County native.

San Luis officials said Roldan will oversee the planning, development, and operations of the city’s recreational areas, open spaces, events and recreational programs.

Roldan has served as Acting Director of Parks and Recreation since December 2019.

In a released statement, Roldan said “I am excited to be back with the City of San Luis as the Director of Parks and Recreation. I am focused on positively impacting the department and remain committed to enhancing our great community and improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Roldan previously served as Special Events Coordinator for the City of Somerton. She also worked in the Somerton School District.

