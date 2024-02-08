© 2024 KAWC
San Luis names Angelica Roldan parks and recreation director

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:56 AM MST
Angelica Roldan
City of San Luis
Angelica Roldan

San Luis, Ariz. has a new parks and rec leader.

City officials announced this week that Angelica Roldan has been selected as Director of Parks and Recreation. Roldan is a South Yuma County native.

San Luis officials said Roldan will oversee the planning, development, and operations of the city’s recreational areas, open spaces, events and recreational programs.

Roldan has served as Acting Director of Parks and Recreation since December 2019.

In a released statement, Roldan said “I am excited to be back with the City of San Luis as the Director of Parks and Recreation. I am focused on positively impacting the department and remain committed to enhancing our great community and improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Roldan previously served as Special Events Coordinator for the City of Somerton. She also worked in the Somerton School District.

—-

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
