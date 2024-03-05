Lysistrata: AWC production a modern retelling of classic Greek comedy

Two actors from the AWC Theatre production of Lysistrata speak with Sound of the Desert about performances of the play set to begin this week in the AWC Amphitheatre.

Make love, not war!

It's 411 B.C. and in an effort to stop the seemingly endless wars, Greek women refuse love making until the men in their lives lay down their arms and proclaim peace.

Lysistrata by Ellen McLaughlin is a modern retelling of the classic Greek comedy by Aristophanes.

Contains adult content and language. PG13.

