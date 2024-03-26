San Luis Rio Colorado pitcher starts for the New York Yankees

A pitcher from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico south of Yuma County in Arizona got a big break when he started a game for the New York Yankees on Monday.

Luis Serna Villarreal was one of three Mexican-born players on the Yankees’ travel roster for a preseason series against the Diablos Rojos in Mexico City, according to MLB. Serna took the loss 8-5 against the Bronx Bombers, giving up five runs on four hits.

Still, it was a major league debut of sorts for Serna, who is only 19 years old. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in 2021 and is in their farm system.

Before the game, in a post on Twitter/X, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas wrote "Luis “El Güero” Serna Villarreal is the Pride of San Luis Río Colorado! ... From San Luis and Sonora we are with you."

The game was broadcast on a screen at the municipal esplanade in San Luis R.C.

wire photo New York Yankees prospect Luis Serna Villarreal