San Luis Rio Colorado pitcher starts for the New York Yankees

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:30 PM MST
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas, left, with New York Yankees prospect Luis “El Güero” Serna Villarreal, who is from the Mexican border city.
twitter.com/SantosGonzalezY
A pitcher from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico south of Yuma County in Arizona got a big break when he started a game for the New York Yankees on Monday.

Luis Serna Villarreal was one of three Mexican-born players on the Yankees’ travel roster for a preseason series against the Diablos Rojos in Mexico City, according to MLB. Serna took the loss 8-5 against the Bronx Bombers, giving up five runs on four hits.

Still, it was a major league debut of sorts for Serna, who is only 19 years old. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in 2021 and is in their farm system.

Before the game, in a post on Twitter/X, San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas wrote "Luis “El Güero” Serna Villarreal is the Pride of San Luis Río Colorado! ... From San Luis and Sonora we are with you."

The game was broadcast on a screen at the municipal esplanade in San Luis R.C.

Luis "Güero" Serna on the hill for the New York Yankees exhibition game in Mexico City. The game was broadcast live on a screen at the municipal esplanade in San Luis Rio Colorado where Serna was born.
twitter.com/SantosGonzalezY
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
