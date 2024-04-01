Pluto official planet of Arizona, governor says

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- Gov. Katie Hobbs won't say whether she believes Pluto is a full-fledged planet or something less.

But as far as she's concerned, it now belongs to Arizona -- to the extent a state can "own'' a planet.

Without comment, the governor signed legislation Friday designating Pluto as Arizona's "official state planet." It joins a list of other items that the state has declared to be "official,'' ranging from turquoise as the state gemstone and copper as the state metal to the Sonorasaurus as the state dinosaur.

What makes Pluto unique and ripe for claim by Arizona is that it is the only planet actually discovered in the United States.

More to the point, that discovery was made in Flagstaff. And Rep. Justin Wilmeth, a self-described "history nerd,'' said that needed to be commemorated.

And that starts with astronomer Clyde Tombaugh who, in 1930, was working at the Lowell Observatory.

"The whole story of Clyde is just amazing, just sitting there under the telescope,'' said the Phoenix Republican, with Tombaugh looking for planets by taking photos over a period of time.

"It was two different glass planes that had one little spec of light moving in a different direction,'' he said, showing it wasn't just another star -- and all by observation and not computers. "To me, that's something that's just mind boggling.''

Only thing is, the International Astronomical Union voted years ago to strip Pluto of its official status as as planet.

That decision was based, at least in part, on the definition of a planet as not just something that revolves around the sun but that it can "clear the neighboring region of other objects.'' Pluto, however, has such a small gravitational pull, has not attracted and absorbed other space rocks in its orbit.

So, officially speaking, Pluto is now a "dwarf planet.'' Wilmeth doesn't care.

"It might matter to some that are going to get picky or persnickety about stuff,'' he said.

What is important, Wilmeth said, is remembering the history and promoting it, something he said is no different than the monuments to the USS Arizona.

"Maybe they'll see this on the news tonight or this weekend and go, 'What the hell's that about?' '' he said.

"Then they'll go look it up and go, 'Oh, that happened in Flagstaff,' '' Wilmeth continued. "And then they'll say "Maybe I should go check this place out.' So maybe it's part tourism, too.''

Still, the lack of official status bothered some.

"Scientifically, they took it out of being a planet,'' said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, one of five senators who voted against the measure. She said lawmakers should always consider scientific information, "something that we as a Legislature, as a body, sometimes omit.''

Hobbs, for her part, dodged the whole question of whether Pluto is a planet or something else.

"I am proud of Arizona's pioneering work in space discovery,'' she said.

Wilmeth said he believes this is something that's going to be debated for a long time. But he said that, in some ways, it's irrelevant.

"There's several generations of Americans .... who believe that Pluto's a planet -- or at least that's what we were taught,'' he said.

"I'm never going to think differently,'' Wilmeth continued. "That's just my personal opinion.''

For Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, her opposition was more basic.

"We have many other topics we should be voting on, discussing, passing, having the governor sign into statute,'' said the Green Valley Democrat. "It's just one of those things that I don't think is important.

Not all the votes against the legislation were based on some scientific, political or deeply held philosophical beliefs.

"I did not want to discriminate against those who wanted Mars, Venus, Jupiter, or everyone's favorite, Uranus,'' quipped Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale.

Current official state emblems:

Colors -- Blue and old gold, with blue the same as U.S. flag

Fossil -- Petrified wood (araucarioxylon arizonicum)

Bird -- Coues' cactus wren (heleodytes brunneicapillus coures)

Flower -- The white waxy flower of the saguaro (cereus giganteus)

Tree -- Palo verde (genera cercidium)

Neckwear -- Bola tie

Gemstone -- Turquoise

Mammal -- Ringtail (bassariscus astutus)

Reptile -- Ridge-nosed rattlesnake (crotalus willardi)

Fish -- Arizona trout (salmo apache)

Amphibian -- Arizona tree frog (hyla eximia)

Butterfly -- Two-tailed swallowtail (papilionidae papilio multicaudata)

Nickname -- The Grand Canyon state

Firearm -- Colt single action Army revolver

Metal -- Copper

State mineral -- Wulfenite

Dinosaur -- Sonorasaurus

Drink -- Lemonade

-- Source: Arizona Revised Statutes