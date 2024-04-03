© 2024 KAWC
Bureau of Reclamation announces $5 million for Yuma East Wetlands

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 3, 2024 at 9:36 PM MST
Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe tribal council members Zion White, left, and Donald Medart Jr. lead a Quechan song following the announcement by the Department of the Interior on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 of a $25 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to protect and maintain two areas important for resilience and drought mitigation in the Southwest — the Yuma East Wetlands and Topock Marsh in Arizona.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe tribal council members Zion White, left, and Donald Medart Jr. lead a Quechan song following the announcement by the Department of the Interior on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 of a $25 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to protect and maintain two areas important for resilience and drought mitigation in the Southwest — the Yuma East Wetlands and Topock Marsh in Arizona.

The Yuma East Wetlands will receive $5 million as part of new funding for the protection of wetland areas to benefit the Lower Colorado River Basin.

Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton was in Yuma on Wednesday where she and colleagues toured the Yuma East Wetlands and met with leaders from the Quechan Indian Tribe and City of Yuma, among others.

The $5 million for the Yuma Wetlands will upgrade infrastructure to include the design to replace the system used to move water around and replace pumps currently fueled by diesel with electrical pumps.

Commissioner Touton credited the efforts of partnerships including the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area in the project.

“I’m here to announce a $25 million investment. $5 million of that is staying here in the Yuma East Wetlands," Touton said to applause. "$20 million will go to the Topock Marsh in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge."

"The Bureau is investing in projects to combat climate change and drought and protect for future generations," she continued. "This investment in the Yuma East Wetlands affirms the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to long-term management of native habitats while improving system efficiency,”

Quechan Tribal Councilman Donald Medart Jr. said the project has a cultural significance for the Quechan people.

“The Quechan people have been the original stewards for this portion of the river since time immemorial," Medart said. "20 years ago, it was a really bad place. There was trash and it was a dumping site. Today, it’s a beautiful place for families to enjoy.”

Reclamation officials say work is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025 and be completed by 2027 depending on the shipment of materials needed.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from the Bureau of Reclamation commissioner and the Quechan Tribal Councilman Donald Medart Jr.
Victor Calderón
Victor Calderón
