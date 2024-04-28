© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AWC celebrates multilingual students, empowers women at San Luis campus

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 28, 2024 at 11:36 PM MST
Spring 2024 Arizona Western College San Luis Multilingual Expo
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Spring 2024 Arizona Western College San Luis Multilingual Expo

The Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center recently hosted its fifth multilingual student expo.

Every semester for the past two years, students of Dr. Sara Amani at the AWC campus in San Luis have come together to celebrate their cultures in a multilingual expo.

Amani told KAWC the event helps students find their voices.

"They get to express themselves in ways they may have never thought possible," she said.

Student Samantha Olivarria was one of two AWC students who in November attended the first ever First Generation College Student Day briefing at the White House. Samantha said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"It meant to much to be with other first-generation students at the White House representing San Luis," she said.

One of the student groups at the San Luis AWC campus is LeadHERship. It's goal is to empower women and the group recently held a session with campus and local community leaders.

The speakers were Maria Chavoya, AWC district governing board member; Diana Gomez, chief health officer for the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Reetika Dhawan, chief executive officer for the AWC Entrepreneurial College and vice president of workforce and healthcare programs.

Left to right, Maria Chavoya, Diana Gomez, Reetika Dhwan and Sara Amani at the leadHERship Women in Leadership panel discussion at Arizona Western College's San Luis Learning Center.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Left to right, Maria Chavoya, Diana Gomez, Reetika Dhwan and Sara Amani at the leadHERship Women in Leadership panel discussion at Arizona Western College's San Luis Learning Center.

Artist Lucy Baker of Yuma created four small paintings for the panelists. The nature paintings had a dragonfly, a butterfly, a hummingbird and a dove to represent leadership and empowering women.

Yuma artist Lucy Baker with some of her artwork in San Luis, Ariz.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma artist Lucy Baker with some of her artwork in San Luis, Ariz.
SLLC artist Lucy Baker EDITED.mp3

Baker said she has been painting for more than 30 years and has some of her artwork on display at Cafecito in Yuma and an art gallery in Michigan.

"I have a passion for my art," she said.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more stories like this.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content