AWC celebrates multilingual students, empowers women at San Luis campus

The Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center recently hosted its fifth multilingual student expo.

Every semester for the past two years, students of Dr. Sara Amani at the AWC campus in San Luis have come together to celebrate their cultures in a multilingual expo.

Amani told KAWC the event helps students find their voices.

"They get to express themselves in ways they may have never thought possible," she said.

Student Samantha Olivarria was one of two AWC students who in November attended the first ever First Generation College Student Day briefing at the White House. Samantha said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"It meant to much to be with other first-generation students at the White House representing San Luis," she said.

One of the student groups at the San Luis AWC campus is LeadHERship. It's goal is to empower women and the group recently held a session with campus and local community leaders.

The speakers were Maria Chavoya, AWC district governing board member; Diana Gomez, chief health officer for the Yuma County Public Health Services District and Reetika Dhawan, chief executive officer for the AWC Entrepreneurial College and vice president of workforce and healthcare programs.

Left to right, Maria Chavoya, Diana Gomez, Reetika Dhwan and Sara Amani at the leadHERship Women in Leadership panel discussion at Arizona Western College's San Luis Learning Center.

Artist Lucy Baker of Yuma created four small paintings for the panelists. The nature paintings had a dragonfly, a butterfly, a hummingbird and a dove to represent leadership and empowering women.

Yuma artist Lucy Baker with some of her artwork in San Luis, Ariz.

Baker said she has been painting for more than 30 years and has some of her artwork on display at Cafecito in Yuma and an art gallery in Michigan.

"I have a passion for my art," she said.

