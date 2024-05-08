U.S. House Committee returns to Arizona for border hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee returns to Arizona for another field hearing on the Arizona border on Friday, May 10th.

In a press release, the Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says the goal is to examine the effects of the current southwest border crisis on Arizona residents and communities.

The hearing will take place in Sahuarita, Arizona and will include testimony from former Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem, two Arizona ranchers, and a mother who lost a son to fentanyl poisoning.

The hearing is a repeat of several held since February of 2023, in which House members, mostly Republican members, travel to border communities in an attempt to directly link President Joe Biden to weak immigration and border enforcement policies.

The U.S. Border Patrol has reported fewer encounters with migrants since a peak in December of 2023 and a drop in Fentanyl seizures for the first time, while cocaine and methamphetamine seizures are up from 2023 numbers.

NPR reports the data could change in the coming months if the number of migrants passing through the Darien Gap in Panama continues to increase. They ticked up slightly in February.

