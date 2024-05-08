© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
U.S. House Committee returns to Arizona for border hearing

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 8, 2024 at 11:48 AM MST
Migrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol officials west of San Luis, Ariz.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Migrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol officials west of San Luis, Ariz.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee returns to Arizona for another field hearing on the Arizona border on Friday, May 10th.

In a press release, the Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says the goal is to examine the effects of the current southwest border crisis on Arizona residents and communities.

The hearing will take place in Sahuarita, Arizona and will include testimony from former Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem, two Arizona ranchers, and a mother who lost a son to fentanyl poisoning.

The hearing is a repeat of several held since February of 2023, in which House members, mostly Republican members, travel to border communities in an attempt to directly link President Joe Biden to weak immigration and border enforcement policies.

The U.S. Border Patrol has reported fewer encounters with migrants since a peak in December of 2023 and a drop in Fentanyl seizures for the first time, while cocaine and methamphetamine seizures are up from 2023 numbers.

NPR reports the data could change in the coming months if the number of migrants passing through the Darien Gap in Panama continues to increase. They ticked up slightly in February.

Tags
News border newsHouse Judiciary CommitteeArizona/Mexico Border
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
