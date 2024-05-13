© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
ADOT to hold hearing on $7.9B five-year plan

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:55 AM MST
ADOT I-15 file photo

The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a hearing on a proposed five-year $7.9 billion statewide construction plan.

The hearing takes place Friday in Tucson City Hall during a regular meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board and will be available virtually.

ADOT says the plan is focused on improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure with $2.4 billion set aside for what it terms “high priority improvements.”

The breakdown includes $508 million for pavement improvements on Interstates 10, 17 and 40, $690 million for improvements on US 93 and 60, and state routes 54, 160, 260 and 347, and $252 million for bridge projects.

Another $685 million would be used for highway safety, efficiency, smart technology and shoulder work.

The plan also $495 million to improve state interchanges – specifically the I-40/US-93 interchange in Kingman, and for widening US-93 near Wickenburg.

The ADOT website lists 219 specific projects in the five-year plan, including improvements to inspection pits along I-8 in Yuma, rockfall mitigation along US-95 near Parker, and pavement improvements on 7 miles of US-95 just north of Quartzsite.

A searchable database of projects in ADOT’s tentative five-year plan can be found here.

Instructions for how to attend the Tucson meeting virtually can be found here.

The public comment period for the 2025-2029 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program ends at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the final program at its June 21 meeting.
Arizona highways infrastructure ADOT
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
