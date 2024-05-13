ADOT to hold hearing on $7.9B five-year plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a hearing on a proposed five-year $7.9 billion statewide construction plan.

The hearing takes place Friday in Tucson City Hall during a regular meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board and will be available virtually.

ADOT says the plan is focused on improving highway pavement and bridge infrastructure with $2.4 billion set aside for what it terms “high priority improvements.”

The breakdown includes $508 million for pavement improvements on Interstates 10, 17 and 40, $690 million for improvements on US 93 and 60, and state routes 54, 160, 260 and 347, and $252 million for bridge projects.

Another $685 million would be used for highway safety, efficiency, smart technology and shoulder work.

The plan also $495 million to improve state interchanges – specifically the I-40/US-93 interchange in Kingman, and for widening US-93 near Wickenburg.

The ADOT website lists 219 specific projects in the five-year plan, including improvements to inspection pits along I-8 in Yuma, rockfall mitigation along US-95 near Parker, and pavement improvements on 7 miles of US-95 just north of Quartzsite.

A searchable database of projects in ADOT’s tentative five-year plan can be found here.

Instructions for how to attend the Tucson meeting virtually can be found here.

The public comment period for the 2025-2029 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program ends at 5 p.m. Friday, May 24. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the final program at its June 21 meeting.