Yuma City Council appoints McClendon to fill vacant seat

The Yuma City Council has selected a replacement for late councilman Gary Knight.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and councilmembers selected former Councilmember Leslie McClendon to complete the term for Knight, who passed away on April 14 after a stroke.

If McClendon’s name sounds familiar, it is because she served three terms on the council, from January 2008 to December 2015 and again from January 2018 to December 2022. During that time, she also served as Deputy Mayor in 2013, 2021 and 2022.

"I was very blessed to have been appointed to finish up Gary Knight's term, which is about two and a half years," McClendon told KAWC. "Gary was a good friend of mine, it was an honor serving with him."

Councilmember McClendon will complete Knight’s term, which runs through December 2026.

