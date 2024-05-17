© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma City Council appoints McClendon to fill vacant seat

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:23 PM MST
Newly appointed Yuma Councilmember Leslie McClendon, third from the right, listens during her first Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 since she was appointed to complete the term of the late Councilman Gary Knight.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Newly appointed Yuma Councilmember Leslie McClendon, third from the right, listens during her first Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 since she was appointed to complete the term of the late Councilman Gary Knight.

The Yuma City Council has selected a replacement for late councilman Gary Knight.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and councilmembers selected former Councilmember Leslie McClendon to complete the term for Knight, who passed away on April 14 after a stroke.

If McClendon’s name sounds familiar, it is because she served three terms on the council, from January 2008 to December 2015 and again from January 2018 to December 2022. During that time, she also served as Deputy Mayor in 2013, 2021 and 2022.

"I was very blessed to have been appointed to finish up Gary Knight's term, which is about two and a half years," McClendon told KAWC. "Gary was a good friend of mine, it was an honor serving with him."

Councilmember McClendon will complete Knight’s term, which runs through December 2026.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Councilmember McClendon to hear she said it means to her to serve in place of the late Councilman Knight and what she said is his legacy in Yuma.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
