© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona Western Basketball's Ndiba signs with Cincinnati

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:08 PM MST
Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women's Basketball sophomore Alliance Ndiba has signed to continue her career at the University of Cincinnati.
gobearcats.com
Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women's Basketball sophomore Alliance Ndiba has signed to continue her career at the University of Cincinnati.

A women's basketball player at Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed with a Power 5 conference.

Matadors Athletics officials on Tuesday announced that sophomore Alliance Ndiba has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Ndiba, a 6-foot-3 forward out of Lubumbashi, Congo, played in 57 games for the Lady Matadors, AWC officials said. She scored 800 career points and grabbed 671 rebounds while blocking 125 shots. Ndiba was a two-time NJCAA DI Women's Basketball All-American selection.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, she averaged 14 points per game and collected 11.8 rebounds per contest. That earned her an honorable mention NJCAA DI Women's Basketball All-American nod and first-team All-ACCAC and All-Region honors.

Cincinnati competes in the Big XII and is coming off a 14-18 season, earning a postseason birth in the WNIT under the direction of first-year head coach Katrina Merriweather, AWC officials said.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content