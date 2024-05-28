Arizona Western Basketball's Ndiba signs with Cincinnati

A women's basketball player at Arizona Western College in Yuma has signed with a Power 5 conference.

Matadors Athletics officials on Tuesday announced that sophomore Alliance Ndiba has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Ndiba, a 6-foot-3 forward out of Lubumbashi, Congo, played in 57 games for the Lady Matadors, AWC officials said. She scored 800 career points and grabbed 671 rebounds while blocking 125 shots. Ndiba was a two-time NJCAA DI Women's Basketball All-American selection.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, she averaged 14 points per game and collected 11.8 rebounds per contest. That earned her an honorable mention NJCAA DI Women's Basketball All-American nod and first-team All-ACCAC and All-Region honors.

Cincinnati competes in the Big XII and is coming off a 14-18 season, earning a postseason birth in the WNIT under the direction of first-year head coach Katrina Merriweather, AWC officials said.