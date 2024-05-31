Castle Dome Middle School students inducted into junior chapter of National Honor Society for Dance Arts

A group of young dancers from a Yuma middle school have been selected for a national dance group.

Officials at Yuma Elementary School District One announced six students from Castle Dome Middle School were picked for the first Junior Chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.

YESDO officials said students who are inducted into the NHSDA are students who are outstanding in both dance and academics. Students must have a 3.0 GPA and remain active in their school’s dance program by performing in shows, choreographing dances, and assisting backstage.

In a released statement, CDMS dance teacher Jennifer Florey said she started the local chapter “because I wanted my students to be recognized and rewarded for the hard work they put in during school hours, as well as put Yuma on the map for having dance at the middle school level... Since moving to Yuma it has been my goal to grow dance so that it is available for all public school grade levels. In just three years at the middle school, my dancers have amazed me with their hard work and dedication, and show me everyday how much they love to dance and are eager each year to do more.”