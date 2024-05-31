© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Castle Dome Middle School students inducted into junior chapter of National Honor Society for Dance Arts

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:10 PM MST
Pictured from left to right: Castle Dome Middle School students Lani Lopez, Leilani Molina, DeAnna McFarlane, dance teacher Jennifer Florey, Dafne Armenta, Jemma Toney and Elise Lopez.
Yuma Elementary School District One
A group of young dancers from a Yuma middle school have been selected for a national dance group.

Officials at Yuma Elementary School District One announced six students from Castle Dome Middle School were picked for the first Junior Chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.

YESDO officials said students who are inducted into the NHSDA are students who are outstanding in both dance and academics. Students must have a 3.0 GPA and remain active in their school’s dance program by performing in shows, choreographing dances, and assisting backstage.

In a released statement, CDMS dance teacher Jennifer Florey said she started the local chapter “because I wanted my students to be recognized and rewarded for the hard work they put in during school hours, as well as put Yuma on the map for having dance at the middle school level... Since moving to Yuma it has been my goal to grow dance so that it is available for all public school grade levels. In just three years at the middle school, my dancers have amazed me with their hard work and dedication, and show me everyday how much they love to dance and are eager each year to do more.”
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
