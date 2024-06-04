Security alert issued for San Luis Rio Colorado after murder of police commander and bodyguard

U.S. Consulate officials in Mexico have issued a security alert for people going into San Luis Rio Colorado following the murder of a city police commander and his bodyguard on Monday afternoon.

The Attorney General's office for the state of Sonora (Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de Sonora) confirmed Gerardo Camacho and his bodyguard, who has only been identified as "Jesús", were shot outside of a veterinary clinic at



Constitución and Sonora streets just before 2 p.m. Officials announced on Tuesday they have two suspects in custody. U.S. Consulate officials reported that they are aware of "reports of the targeted assassination of a high-ranking law enforcement official in San Luis Río Colorado". At this time, they said, there has been no further violence, but there is the potential for further confrontations to arise from this incident.

They advise people visiting San Luis R.C. to be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates and review personal security plans and follow the instructions of local authorities.