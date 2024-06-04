© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Security alert issued for San Luis Rio Colorado after murder of police commander and bodyguard

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 4, 2024 at 9:11 PM MST
San Luis Rio Colorado Police Cmdr. Gerardo Camacho
Policía Municipal de San Luis RC
San Luis Rio Colorado Police Cmdr. Gerardo Camacho

U.S. Consulate officials in Mexico have issued a security alert for people going into San Luis Rio Colorado following the murder of a city police commander and his bodyguard on Monday afternoon.

The Attorney General's office for the state of Sonora (Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de Sonora) confirmed Gerardo Camacho and his bodyguard, who has only been identified as "Jesús", were shot outside of a veterinary clinic at 

Constitución and Sonora streets just before 2 p.m.

Officials announced on Tuesday they have two suspects in custody.

U.S. Consulate officials reported that they are aware of "reports of the targeted assassination of a high-ranking law enforcement official in San Luis Río Colorado". At this time, they said, there has been no further violence, but there is the potential for further confrontations to arise from this incident.

They advise people visiting San Luis R.C. to be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates and review personal security plans and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Tags
News San Luis Rio Colorado
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content