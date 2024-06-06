Kofa HS MCJROTC finishes strong at NRA rifle championship

Students at Kofa High School in Yuma took home the top spot at a national rifle competition.

Officials with the Yuma Union High School District announced that the Kofa Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or MCJROTC, cadets received several medals and a top honor recognition at the National Rifle Association rifle championship.

YUHSD officials said Mildreth Hernandez earned a bronze national championship medal for finishing third out of 152 competitors, That was good enough for the Kings team to earn their first ever top honors recognition.

Officials said Jasmine Escalera earned a bronze medal for finishing third out of 27 competitors in the JROTC category and 17th overall. Karla Borel took seventh place in the JROTC category and 25th overall. Delila Mendez ended in eighth place in the JROTC category and 28th overall.

The Kings also received silver medals for their second place win in the Scholastic JROTC category. Three members also received expert shooting pins and Hernandez received a Master’s pin.

KHS JROTC finished third overall out of the 25 teams.

YUHSD officials said this was the first year that Kofa was selected to take part in the NRA rifle championship. The team will end their season with the Civilian Marksman Program National Championship in Ohio from June 19-23.

The Kofa MCJROTC program is overseen by Sgt Maj. Colen Laarman and Maj. Todd Birney.

Congratulations Kings!