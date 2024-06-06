© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kofa HS MCJROTC finishes strong at NRA rifle championship

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 6, 2024 at 12:01 AM MST
The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) in Yuma received several medals and a top honor recognition at the National Rifle Association (NRA) rifle championship.
YUHSD
The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) in Yuma received several medals and a top honor recognition at the National Rifle Association (NRA) rifle championship.

Students at Kofa High School in Yuma took home the top spot at a national rifle competition.

Officials with the Yuma Union High School District announced that the Kofa Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or MCJROTC, cadets received several medals and a top honor recognition at the National Rifle Association rifle championship.

YUHSD officials said Mildreth Hernandez earned a bronze national championship medal for finishing third out of 152 competitors, That was good enough for the Kings team to earn their first ever top honors recognition.

Officials said Jasmine Escalera earned a bronze medal for finishing third out of 27 competitors in the JROTC category and 17th overall. Karla Borel took seventh place in the JROTC category and 25th overall. Delila Mendez ended in eighth place in the JROTC category and 28th overall.

The Kings also received silver medals for their second place win in the Scholastic JROTC category. Three members also received expert shooting pins and Hernandez received a Master’s pin.

KHS JROTC finished third overall out of the 25 teams.

YUHSD officials said this was the first year that Kofa was selected to take part in the NRA rifle championship. The team will end their season with the Civilian Marksman Program National Championship in Ohio from June 19-23.

The Kofa MCJROTC program is overseen by Sgt Maj. Colen Laarman and Maj. Todd Birney.

Congratulations Kings!
Tags
News Kofa High School
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content