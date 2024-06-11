AZ voters don't support potential abortion ballot measure from lawmakers

A new poll shows Arizonans have little interest in letting politicians control abortion rights.

Many expect the Arizona Legislature to push forward a ballot referendum related to abortion access.

In April the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 Arizona territorial era law that banned all abortions. State lawmakers and court action set the law aside, putting a 15 week abortion ban passed by a previous legislature in effect.

Polling from Noble Predictive Insights shows there is little support for a referendum from state lawmakers. 52 percent of Arizona voters says they would oppose it, with only 25 percent saying they would support it.

Among parties, Republicans opposed the 37 to 34 percent in favor, while 71 percent of Democrats say they would oppose a measure while 25 percent would support it.

Even among poll responders who ranked abortion as one of their top three issues, 69 percent said they would oppose a Legislature-backed ballot measure.

Poll date HERE.

