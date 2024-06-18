Yuma Proving Ground hosts STEM camp for kids

The Yuma Proving Ground just completed two weeks of hosting middle school students for a free summer camp.

YPG hosted the Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science, or GEMS, camp for the past two weeks.

Organizers say the goal is to offer students activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

The camp is offered to about 40 students each week. On my visit to YPG in the first week, the students built their own small rockets and took turns launching them in a field on the YPG grounds.

The rockets were a hit with the kids. 11 year-old Siena Attili was one of the first students to attempt a launch

“It was fun. I kinda hoped it would explode," Siena said. "I like this camp because I get to explore my creativeness. I’ve always liked science. My dad is an engineer here (at YPG).”

Organizers said the GEMS camp is a popular offering every year at YPG.

“Our goal is to expose students to STEM fields and what they do here at YPG and the mission here," Jannett Rios, a program analyst with a focus in workforce development and STEM outreach management, told KAWC. "We have YPG engineers and scientists that work with the kids. We have them make everything from remote control cars to parachutes.”

Victor Calderón/KAWC Students make rockets during the 2024 GEMS camp at the Yuma Proving Ground.

Rios said the GEMS camp also brings in STEM teachers from Yuma schools. One of these educators is Itzel Silva. She teaches at Gary Knox Elementary School.

“We go over a lot of science with the kids," Silva said. "They learn what they’re capable of doing. We talk about real world situations.”

Back out at the field, students cheered each other on. At least two of the rockets did not launch on the first attempt and camp staffers helped get them launch-ready.

11 year-old Armando Acosta said he may be young but he is confident about what career he wants when he’s older.

“It was very fun for me to launch a rocket," Armando said. I like this camp because I like math and science in school. When I’m older, I think I will be maybe an engineer or a gold miner.”