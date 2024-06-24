Visit Yuma announces new board members for 2024-25

Yuma’s tourism advocacy group recently announced new board members.

Visit Yuma said the organization recently completed its annual Board of Directors election. The group's board is made up of 13 volunteer community partners who meet monthly to market Yuma as a year-round destination.

Officials said four board seats come up for election by Visit Yuma members each year, with directors elected to three-year terms effective July 1.

Two new members join the board this year: Michelle Scott, assistant manager and sales manager for Best Western Plus Yuma Foothills Inn & Suites and Megan Yaskovic, director of marketing at RV World.

Regina Twomey, the regional public affairs manager for APS in Yuma and La Paz counties and Ashley Herrington, the Chief of Staff at Arizona Western College, were reelected to the Visit Yuma board for an additional three-year term. Twomey and Herrington served on the Executive Committee in 2023, along with Shay Andres, director of marketing at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The Visit Yuma board will announce its leadership for the new year in July.

Brock Gill of Avenir Financial (formerly AEA Credit Union) and Rebecca Larson of YRMC were both appointed to open positions in May.

Other Visit Yuma board members include Darlene Firestone of Holiday Inn Express Yuma, Mike Lutes of Lutes Casino, Deidre Schuman of Gowan Company, Karime Hayer of Nicham Café, Flora Llamas of Yuma Living Management and Bill Evans of the Palms RV Resort. Yuma deputy mayor Chris Morris is the city's voting representative on the board.

Louis Scott of Del Outdoor/SignPro and Jeff Andrews of Westerner Products are stepping down from the board.