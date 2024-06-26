Families With Infants Admitted to the YRMC-NICU Now Have Comfortable Space to Unwind

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Parents of infants facing medical complications now have a quiet space to care for their babies.

Yuma Regional Medical Center recently unvveiled their "Family Room" inside of the existing Neonatal Intesive Care Unit (NICU) located in the Maternity Ward.

The Family Room was funded by a $40,000 donation from the Foundation of YRMC.

“For some families, the parenting room is a space to spend the night in preparation for taking their baby home, or sometimes it is a space where they will receive difficult, private news from the medical team. Every one of these situations should happen in a quiet beautiful space away from our busy unit,” says Carol Smith, a nurse practitioner and educator for the YRMC-NICU.

“Through suggestions from staff and families, we were able to design a space that serves everyone. Having the Foundation fund this project is incredibly meaningful to both our staff and families. It is evidence that family-centered care is at the forefront of what we do.”

In addition to providing a comfortable space for families, the YRMC-NICU Family Room will serve as a private area where parents can receive personalized instruction on how to care for their baby at home, YRMC officials say, ensuring a smooth transition as they care for their newborns.

The project, "Tiny Moments that Matter," was one of three projects chosen during a “Shark Tank” style competition by hospital employees last year.

Project organizers, including Carol Smith and Alexis Liggett — the latter a former patient who utilized the room during her stay — say the improvements will provide parents who are going through a difficult time, with a comfortable place to rest.

Liggett says the project has been near and dear to her heart.

After giving birth to her son, she and her husband learned their newborn was suffering from severe complications. Their attending physician told them the baby boy would likely live for only two years.

YRMC is an underwriter of KAWC.

