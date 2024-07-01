Son of former Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent qualifies for Paris Olympics in swimming

The son of a former Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent has qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris in swimming.

Yuma Sector officials announced Shaine Casas qualified for the U.S. Olympic swim team. Casas, 24, placed 2nd in the 200-meter individual medley at the Olympic Trials held in Indianapolis on June 21.

Yuma Border Patrol officials said Casas is the son of former Border Patrol Agent James Epling, who died in the line of duty during a 2003 rescue on the Colorado River.

Officials said Casas' mother Monica Epling introduced him to swimming when he was a child.

Good luck Shaine!