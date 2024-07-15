Steve Markegard on his AZ House run in LD 25

Retired construction manager Steve Markegard is a candidate for the Arizona House in Legislative District 25.

Markegard describes himself as a “conservative constitutionalist” and cites his Christian upbringing and work ethic on his campaign site.

This is his first run for political office.

Below are Markegard’s responses to our questionnaire on his candidacy.

· What do you believe is the role of government in the lives of its citizens?

The role of government is to provide protection/security for its citizens against enemies both foreign & domestic. To preserve our freedoms & individual inalienable rights and otherwise stay out of the way of its people and follow the law.



· How would you represent constituents with opposing views to your own?

With respect, always certain to follow the parameters set forth in our Constitution. Believe it or not, not everything in life is a right vs left issue. We are all Americans and we all need to be safe in our homes & communities, have access to health care, quality education, jobs, water, energy, transportation etc. Protecting AZ & America first.

· What are your top three policy priorities for the upcoming term?

The top 3 concerns I hear most often are 1) Public safety 2) Border 3) Inflation



· What are your proposed solutions for managing immigration?

My proposed solution is to follow current immigration laws. You do not come across the border illegally and expect to stay in America and become a burden on the US citizens and taxpayers.

· How do you propose to tackle the issue of affordable housing?

Firstly, a change in Commander in Chief would go a long ways to making everything more affordable. The cost of goods in the home industry has a 2nd factor involved - rising interest rates - also connected to our Federal governments policies & appointed bureaucrats. Beyond that, the factors that drive this problem are vast: unbridled growth, lack of skilled labor, supply & demand, homelessness/mental health/addiction, porous border, planning & zoning, taxes all play a role in “affordable housing”. I will, as a state legislator support all measures that would alleviate the current housing crunch in AZ communities.



· How do you perceive the role of the media in keeping politicians accountable?

A little “feet to the fire” is good for ALL, of course, just as the fear of punishment helps us to do no harm to others. But I am just as concerned today with keeping the media accountable. It is indeed a buyer beware day and age in a land where freedom of the press is enshrined in our Bill of Rights & the responsibilities thereof are declining rapidly.



· What strategy will you implement to respond to public concerns and criticisms?

If I am elected by the people, I feel my first responsibility is to KNOW the people. How can I be an effective voice for them at the State Capitol if I am out of touch - too busy legislating to hear them? I know there is a feeling in the Yuma area that they are the red-headed stepchild of LD25. There is a geographic factor to that for sure but that can be overcome with intentional steps. I guarantee to be at all monthly LD meetings to connect with the Precinct Committeemen & women. I will schedule round table meetings in Yuma & Buckeye areas at least quarterly. Also, a weekly or bi-monthly email blast much like US Congressman Paul Gosar generates would, I believe, be very beneficial to that end.



· How will you gather feedback from the community regarding their needs and concerns?

See above.

· How will you support local businesses and entrepreneurs in your constituency?

See above. It all stems from open communication, accessibility & responsiveness through mechanisms put in place.



· What infrastructure investments do you believe are critical for Arizona’s prosperity?

All categories of our infrastructure are individually important. Collectively they amount to critical quality of life for all Arizonans. Studies show that by comparison to other states AZ ranks 18th and road conditions are most in need of attention.



· How will you address concerns about misinformation and fake news during the campaign?

All I can do is speak the truth to set the record straight when I encounter it. Try to hold those responsible for it publicly accountable.



· Can you discuss your position on voter rights and access to the polls?

Free & fair elections is the foundation of a democratic republic. A valid vote that is discarded is just as egregious as an invalid vote that is accepted. BOTH parties should be equally diligent to certify EVERY qualified, identifiable US citizen has free access to the “ballot box”.



· What’s your understanding of SW Arizona’s agriculture industry and its importance to the state and regional economy?

Yuma is considered the world’s sunniest city w/350 days of sun yearly. That climate is NOT wasted. Neither are many drops of water used for crops! The efficiency & responsibility of the farmers is incredible. This region produces 90% of the NATION’S winter leafy vegetables as well as producing citrus, dates, alfalfa, wheat, cotton, Bermuda. Yuma County is a huge asset to our economy.

· What other issues/concerns do you want to share with potential voters?

A potential voter needs to know the importance of participation in elections; not only in casting a vote but also involvement as a Precinct Committeeman and at voting centers as poll workers or as party observers. Contact your County Recorders Office or your Political Party offices to inquire. It has been said: America is not governed by the majority; it is governed by the majority who participate.