Death on the Highway: AZ Automobile Deaths Fell in 2023, But Remain Near All Time High

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

With 1,307 traffic fatalities, 2023 saw the second highest record ever for people killed on Arizona highways and streets.

There was a slight dip of 0.98% from 2022, which retains the all time record of 1,320 fatalities, according to the state’s yearly report on automobile related deaths.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) produces the annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, which is a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state.

The document reflects reported crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.

And, the total number of all crashes on all Arizona roadways — including non-fatality wrecks — were 122,247 in 2023, up 1.6% from the 120,356 recorded in 2022.

More traffic fatalities occurred on local roads, a number of 828, than on state highways, which saw 479.

And, with 853 fatalities, urban areas saw nearly twice as many deaths as the 454 recorded in rural areas.

Statistics indicate that — as in previous years — crashes and fatalities are overwhelmingly driven by driver behavior, primarily involving speed, impairment, and failure to use seat belts.

“Every fatality represents someone’s loved one,” says ADOT Director, Jennifer Toth. “We need everyone using the roads to work together to reduce these preventable crashes, and we’re working with partners around the state on safety strategies to help meet ADOT’s vision of safely connecting people.”

Among factors cited, speed – determined by law enforcement to be unlawful or too fast for conditions – was reported in crashes resulting in 446 fatalities and 20,682 injuries during 2023. This accounted for 34.1% and 38.2% of the totals, respectively. During 2022, speed was a factor in 436 fatalities and 20,137 injuries.

Alcohol-related fatalities have increased in each of the past four years. The 332 killed in alcohol-related crashes represent 25.4% of all traffic fatalities. Male drivers were involved in 72.7% of crashes where alcohol was involved. Drivers, aged 25-to-34 accounted for 35.4% of alcohol-related fatal crashes. Most alcohol-related crashes occur on weekends, and at night.

"Everyone expects to come home when they leave their house,” says Jesse Torrez, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. "Speed, distracted driving along with helmet and seat belt usage are a conscious choice. All of these choices can save lives. We have to remind ourselves and others to take a moment and think about home."

There were 258 motorcyclist fatalities in crashes during 2023, which is the highest figure in at least 20 years, and an 11.2% increase from 232 during 2022.

There also are more motorcyclists than ever on Arizona’s roads. Since 2019, Arizona has seen a 33% increase in motorcycle registrations, going from 209,719 to 279,569, according to ADOT.

Overall, failure to use a safety device, such as a seat belt or helmet, saw fewer fatalities and injuries in 2023 than 2022. In 2023, there were 361 fatalities and 3,239 injuries, while 2022 saw 376 fatalities and 3,301 injuries.

The report shows that at least 8,657 drivers involved in collisions during 2023 were engaged in “distracted driving behavior,” while 62 of these distracted drivers were involved in fatal crashes. These figures are likely undercounts, ADOT officials say, because drivers may not admit they were distracted or because a distracted driver died in a crash.

PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLIST FATALATIES SEE DECLINE

On a bright note, there were fewer pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities in 2023.

According to the report, pedestrian fatalities fell by 12.3% from the prior year, while bicyclist fatalities were 10.2% lower.

The 2023 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report and reports for previous years are available at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.

