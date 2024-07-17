Spirited Discussion: Youth Voices on Election 2024

Join us for Spirited Discussions, featuring young perspectives on Election 2024!

WHEN: Thursday, August 8 at 5:30 pm

WHERE: The Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, 195 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ

WHAT: Join us for a discussion highlighting young people's perspectives about Election 2024, as reported by the inaugural fellows of the KAWC Student Newsroom. Our program, hosted by Lou Gum, will include Elias Alvarez, Angie Guzman, Mack Schwitzing, and Victoria McBee, our first four members of the Student Newsroom, reflecting on what they learned during the nine-week newsroom internship.

The KAWC Student Newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

5:30-6 pm Reception with cash bar

6-7 pm Spirited Discussion Program

7-7:30 pm Continued socializing and discussion

COST: FREE with cash bar and full menu available

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!