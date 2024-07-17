© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Spirited Discussion: Youth Voices on Election 2024

KAWC | By Alice Ferris
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:22 AM MST
Arizona Edition logo

Join us for Spirited Discussions, featuring young perspectives on Election 2024!

WHEN: Thursday, August 8 at 5:30 pm

WHERE: The Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, 195 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ

WHAT: Join us for a discussion highlighting young people's perspectives about Election 2024, as reported by the inaugural fellows of the KAWC Student Newsroom. Our program, hosted by Lou Gum, will include Elias Alvarez, Angie Guzman, Mack Schwitzing, and Victoria McBee, our first four members of the Student Newsroom, reflecting on what they learned during the nine-week newsroom internship.

The KAWC Student Newsroom is supported by the Local News Initiative at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

5:30-6 pm Reception with cash bar
6-7 pm Spirited Discussion Program
7-7:30 pm Continued socializing and discussion

COST: FREE with cash bar and full menu available

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!
News Spirited DiscussionsArizona EditionKAWC Young Voter Series
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
