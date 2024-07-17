Young Voter Series: Isaac Griner, 20

Isaac Griner is a 20-year-old KAWC student intern focused on recording engineering.

Griner says voting is important but is not registered to vote now. Griner says sometimes voting is just a number that reinforces a pre-planned outcome, make voting "almost a rhetorical question," he says. Griner says his vote is most likely to make a difference in local races.

"I would say social media is taking over the way newspaper, television and radio used to convey information." Isaac Griner, 20

But Griner says that's for him, if others do their research and have the interest and agenda, they should vote.

Griner says young people don't talk about voting and political ads are a "necessary evil," but he says people need to do their own research in deciding who and what to support. He says social media has become the place to get this information.