Young Voter Series: Jorge Luis DeAnda

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:09 AM MST
dimiSantos - stock.adobe.com
/
222493500

We met Jorge Luis DeAnda as he was gathering petitioner signatures for a ballot measure in downtown Yuma.

DeAnda is a potential-first time voter who says he is "chill" about the upcoming election and just wants a good President.

“I’m just here doing my job...gathering answers and signatures.” Jorge Luis DeAnda

As a first-time voter, DeAnda is still trying to figure out who he will be choosing. Despite being a petitioner, he doesn’t have a strong interest in local or state politics.

But he says first time voters like him need to do their research about the candidates and issues.

DeAnda spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Mack Schwitzing for our Young Voters Series.
News KAWC Young Voter SeriesElection 2024Arizona elections
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
