Young Voter Series: Jorge Luis DeAnda

We met Jorge Luis DeAnda as he was gathering petitioner signatures for a ballot measure in downtown Yuma.

DeAnda is a potential-first time voter who says he is "chill" about the upcoming election and just wants a good President.

“I’m just here doing my job...gathering answers and signatures.” Jorge Luis DeAnda

As a first-time voter, DeAnda is still trying to figure out who he will be choosing. Despite being a petitioner, he doesn’t have a strong interest in local or state politics.

But he says first time voters like him need to do their research about the candidates and issues.

DeAnda spoke with KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter Mack Schwitzing for our Young Voters Series.