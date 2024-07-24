© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Governor Katie Hobbs Tours Yuma Proving Ground, a First for a Sitting Governor in Two Decades

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:09 PM MST
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, on Wednesday, visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. During her visit, Hobbs received a briefing from Colonel John Nelson, YPG Commander.
1 of 4  — 1_COL Nelson and GOV Hobbs DSC_2538.JPG
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, on Wednesday, visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. During her visit, Hobbs received a briefing from Colonel John Nelson, YPG Commander.
PHOTO COURTESY YPG
Governor Hobbs concluded her tour of YPG with a visit to the vertical wind tunnel at the YPG Military Freefall School, with briefings from MFFS Commander Maj. Matthew Morneault and Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger.
2 of 4  — 5_wind tunnel ANA_3495.JPG
Governor Hobbs concluded her tour of YPG with a visit to the vertical wind tunnel at the YPG Military Freefall School, with briefings from MFFS Commander Maj. Matthew Morneault and Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger.
PHOTO COURTESY YPG
YPG Commander, Colonel John Nelson, and Yuma Test Center Commander, Lieutenant Col. Kevin Hicks, escort Hobbs during a tour of the base.
3 of 4  — 3_ Hicks Nelson Hobbs DSC_2550.jpg
YPG Commander, Colonel John Nelson, and Yuma Test Center Commander, Lieutenant Col. Kevin Hicks, escort Hobbs during a tour of the base.
PHOTO COURTESY YPG
After her briefing, Governor Hobbs visited one of YPG's more than 200 miles of vehicle testing courses to witness a trial run of an M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, before taking an overflight of a portion of the post's nearly 1,200 square mile range.
4 of 4  — 4_Hobbs shaking hands DSC_2577.JPG
After her briefing, Governor Hobbs visited one of YPG’s more than 200 miles of vehicle testing courses to witness a trial run of an M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, before taking an overflight of a portion of the post’s nearly 1,200 square mile range.
PHOTO COURTESY YPG

YUMA — For the first time in about two decades, a sitting Arizona Governor has visited Yuma Proving Ground, Army officials say.

On Wednesday, Governor Katie Hobbs receieved a briefing from Colonel John Nelson, YPG Commander, before an overflight of the post’s ranges, witnessing the testing of an Abrams tank, and visiting the Military Freefall School’s wind tunnel.

“All of the military installations we have in our state are so critical to the economy, and I want to make sure as governor that the state is being a good partner,” Hobbs told officials at YPG. “Every time I visit a military installation, it reinforces how critical Arizona is to our national defense and security.”

YPG senior leaders, including Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks, Yuma Test Center Commander, were present, as was city of Yuma Mayour Doug Nicholls.

News
Chris McDaniel
