Young Voter Series: Alicia Obeso, 19

19-year-old Alicia Obeso says the environment the economy are the issues she is most concerned about as she prepares to fill out her first election ballot.

Obeso says keeping up with all the candidates and issues on the ballot can be challenging. She'd like to see more easily accessible information on the people running for office.

"I feel like in person is more of the experience, but as long as you get your vote in, I feel like that's what counts." Alicia Obeso, 19

Obeso says accessing information about how to register to vote is easy, but not for everyone. She'd like to see more of an awareness campaign around voting, especially for first-time voters like herself.

Obeso spoke to KAWC Student Newsroom reporter Angie Guzman as part of KAWC's Young Voter Series.

