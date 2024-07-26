Who’s running for city council in San Luis and Somerton?

Tuesday is primary election day in Arizona.

Statewide, perhaps the biggest race to watch is whether Kari Lake will take the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate over Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, as polls are predicting.

In Yuma County, voters in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis will vote for candidates for their respective city council, including from some incumbents running for re-election. In south Yuma County, voters in San Luis will select some of the candidates to move on to the ballot in November, while Somerton’s race could be over after Tuesday.

In San Luis, there are nine candidates for three open council seats. Councilwoman Gloria Torres is not running for re-election. Councilman Luis Cabrera is running for re-election. Councilman Matias Rosales, who works in real estate in Yuma, will not seek re-election, but he is running for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 23.

So besides Cabrera, who is running for the San Luis City Council?

The candidates are:

-James Allen, Jr., a retired military veteran

-Antonio “Tony” Carrillo, associate professor of Spanish and academic and career advisor at Arizona Western College, instrumental in bringing the San Luis Film Festival and Blazing Desert Comic-Con to San Luis

-Jose "Joe" Diaz

-Jarmy Rodriguez, owner of Your Greens Salad, with locations in San Luis and Yuma

-Esteban Rosales, a realtor in Yuma County and the son of Councilman Matias Rosales

-Lizeth Servin, chief operations officer at Comite de Bien Estar, which assists with housing and child day care in San Luis

- Jorge Villicana

- Ruben Walshe, who is behind the new La Bodega restaurant in Yuma, which has another location in San Luis

The top six candidates after Tuesday move on to November.

In Somerton, three incumbents face one challenger for the three seats. Councilwoman Martha Gonzalez, who is a district aide for U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva and councilmen Jesus Roldan and Luis Galindo are all running for re-election. Their challenger is Victor Lozano.

A candidate must get 51 percent or more of votes or else they move on to the November ballot. If three candidates each get 51 percent or more, the race is over.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more coverage of local elections in Yuma, Yuma County, Somerton, San Luis and La Paz County and statewide races for Arizona.