Young Voter Series: Joel Lopez, 30

Joel Lopez is 30 years old but admits he has only voted once, in the 2020 elections.

Still, Lopez says voting is important because nothing can change if voters don’t participate.

"You want to vote with a purpose. So, find out what that purpose is and choose your candidate wisely." Joel Lopez, 30

Lopez says he felt pressured by family to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election despite not liking either of the candidates. As he looks ahead to voting in the 2024 election, he says he will have to do his research on the candidates. But he says he will not vote if he doesn’t like any of the candidates.

His advice for first time voters – do your research at first so you know what the country needs and vote for a good cause.